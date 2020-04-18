Aeon Metals (ASX:AML) Trading Down 100%

Aeon Metals Ltd (ASX:AML)’s stock price traded down 100% on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), 1,212,980 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$197,316.00 ($139,940.43).

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.12.

Aeon Metals Company Profile (ASX:AML)

Aeon Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, cobalt, gold, lead, zinc, molybdenum, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Walford Creek project comprising 3 exploration permits covering an area of 173 square kilometers located in northwest Queensland.

