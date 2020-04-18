First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Shares Up 3.8%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.32, 9,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 27,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

