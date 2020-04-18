First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Shares Up 5.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.88, 6,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 8,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

