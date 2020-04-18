First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Trading 2.8% Higher

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)’s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.47, 57,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 85,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

