Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOW) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOW)’s stock price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.86 and last traded at $18.82, approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bloomin’ Brands Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Bloomin’ Brands Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
BioTelemetry Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
BioTelemetry Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Bay Banks of Virginia Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Bay Banks of Virginia Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Advantest Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Advantest Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Aptose Biosciences Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Aptose Biosciences Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
ALERUS FINL COR/SH Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
ALERUS FINL COR/SH Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report