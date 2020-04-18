iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NASDAQ:EWJE) Stock Price Down 1.2%

iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NASDAQ:EWJE)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.73 and last traded at $29.73, approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93.

