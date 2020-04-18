iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NASDAQ:EWJE) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NASDAQ:EWJE)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.73 and last traded at $29.73, approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Candy Club Trading Down 100%
Candy Club Trading Down 100%
Aeon Metals Trading Down 100%
Aeon Metals Trading Down 100%
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Shares Up 3.8%
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Shares Up 3.8%
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Shares Up 5.6%
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Shares Up 5.6%
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Trading 2.8% Higher
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Trading 2.8% Higher
Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Price Up 1.9%
Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Price Up 1.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report