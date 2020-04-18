Zenith Energy (ASX:ZEN) Shares Up 1.5%

Zenith Energy Limited (ASX:ZEN)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$1.01 ($0.72) and last traded at A$1.01 ($0.72), 484,243 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.00 ($0.71).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.86 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.71. The company has a market cap of $150.88 million and a P/E ratio of 19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Zenith Energy Company Profile (ASX:ZEN)

Zenith Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, builds, owns, operates, manages, and maintains remote power plants for the resources industry in Australia and Papua New Guinea. It offers various fuel source options, including thermal (diesel or gas), renewable, or hybrid systems (diesel/gas or thermal/renewables).

