RAIZ Invest (ASX:RZI) Stock Price Down 100%

RAIZ Invest Limited (ASX:RZI)’s stock price fell 100% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.48 ($0.34) and last traded at A$0.48 ($0.34), 17,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$962,459.00 ($682,595.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 million and a PE ratio of -4.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.80.

RAIZ Invest Company Profile (ASX:RZI)

Raiz Invest Limited provides financial services and products through its mobile micro-investing platform. The company's platform offers customers a way to invest small or large amounts of money using the Raiz mobile application or through the Raiz Website. It also offers other financial services.

