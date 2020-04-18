First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Up 1.7%

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.84 and last traded at $50.52, 61,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 62,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.66.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average is $52.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.