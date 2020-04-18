Amplify CrowdBureau Peer-to-Peer Lending & Crowdfunding ETF (NYSEARCA:LEND) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Amplify CrowdBureau Peer-to-Peer Lending & Crowdfunding ETF (NYSEARCA:LEND) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83.

