First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FHK) Shares Down 3.9%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FHK) fell 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.04 and last traded at $27.31, 400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Apollo Investment Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Apollo Investment Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
SoFi Select 500 ETF Trading 2.4% Higher
SoFi Select 500 ETF Trading 2.4% Higher
Transcanna Shares Down 1.2%
Transcanna Shares Down 1.2%
Candy Club Trading Down 100%
Candy Club Trading Down 100%
Aeon Metals Trading Down 100%
Aeon Metals Trading Down 100%
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Shares Up 3.8%
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Shares Up 3.8%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report