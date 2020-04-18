Centaurus Metals (ASX:CTM) Shares Down 100%

Centaurus Metals Limited (ASX:CTM) shares fell 100% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), 341,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$789,569.00 ($559,978.01).

The company has a market cap of $34.12 million and a PE ratio of -6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 11.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.01.

About Centaurus Metals (ASX:CTM)

Centaurus Metals Limited engages in the evaluation and exploration of mineral resource properties in Brazil and Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore. It primarily focuses on the Salobo West copper-gold project with two tenements covering a combined total area of 120 square kilometers; and the Itapitanga nickel-cobalt project that covers approximately 50 square kilometers located in the Carajás Mineral Province in northern Brazil, as well as the Jambreiro iron ore project that is located in south-east Brazil.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Centaurus Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaurus Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.