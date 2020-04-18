CIP Merchant Capital (LON:CIP) Shares Up 1%

CIP Merchant Capital Ltd (LON:CIP)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 51.25 ($0.67), 220,001 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.75 ($0.67).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 million and a P/E ratio of -8.54.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for CIP Merchant Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIP Merchant Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.