Seafarms Group (ASX:SFG) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Seafarms Group Limited (ASX:SFG)’s stock price rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.05 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.04), approximately 3,182,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.03).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.07. The firm has a market cap of $100.28 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

About Seafarms Group (ASX:SFG)

Seafarms Group Limited, an aquaculture company, produces and sells seafood in Australia and Vietnam. The company operates in three segments: Aquaculture, Carbon Services, and Other. It is involved in the growing, processing, and distribution of farmed prawns under the Crystal Bay Prawns brand; and the development of land-based aquaculture projects.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seafarms Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seafarms Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bloomin’ Brands Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Bloomin’ Brands Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
BioTelemetry Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
BioTelemetry Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Bay Banks of Virginia Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Bay Banks of Virginia Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Advantest Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Advantest Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Aptose Biosciences Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Aptose Biosciences Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
ALERUS FINL COR/SH Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
ALERUS FINL COR/SH Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report