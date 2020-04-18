Seafarms Group (ASX:SFG) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Seafarms Group Limited (ASX:SFG)’s stock price rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.05 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.04), approximately 3,182,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.03).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.07. The firm has a market cap of $100.28 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

About Seafarms Group (ASX:SFG)

Seafarms Group Limited, an aquaculture company, produces and sells seafood in Australia and Vietnam. The company operates in three segments: Aquaculture, Carbon Services, and Other. It is involved in the growing, processing, and distribution of farmed prawns under the Crystal Bay Prawns brand; and the development of land-based aquaculture projects.

