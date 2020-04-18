Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Trading 73% Higher

Serica Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) shares traded up 73% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45, 55,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 160% from the average session volume of 21,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.

Serica Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SQZZF)

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

