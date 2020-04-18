Sunrice Class B Limited-Voting (ASX:SGLLV) Shares Up 1.9%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Sunrice Class B Limited-Voting (ASX:SGLLV) shares shot up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$5.40 ($3.83) and last traded at A$5.30 ($3.76), 35,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.20 ($3.69).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $316.24 million and a PE ratio of 9.40.

Sunrice Class B Limited-Voting Company Profile (ASX:SGLLV)

Ricegrowers Limited, operates as a rice food company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Rice Pool, International Rice, Rice Food, Riviana Foods, CopRice, and Corporate. It engages in the milling and storage of paddy rice; manufacture of rice based products; marketing and selling rice and grocery products; research and development in growing of rice; and processing of rice and related products.

What is a balanced fund?

