Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Mercury Systems posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.05. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $411,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,146,124.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,625 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

