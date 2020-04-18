Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) Trading 11.3% Higher

Pediapharm Inc. (CVE:MDP) shares traded up 11.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.95 and last traded at C$2.95, 3,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 6,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pediapharm from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th.

The company has a market cap of $41.47 million and a PE ratio of -8.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.60.

Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pediapharm Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Pediapharm (CVE:MDP)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It distributes prescription medicines that are used to treat pathological conditions, which primarily affect children from infancy to 18 years of age; and commercializes non-prescription products, such as non-prescription drugs and medical devices that fulfill unmet medical needs of children.

