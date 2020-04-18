Hub24 (ASX:HUB) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Hub24 Ltd (ASX:HUB) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$9.87 ($7.00) and last traded at A$9.72 ($6.89), approximately 294,876 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$9.50 ($6.74).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$8.22 and its 200-day moving average is A$10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $610.86 million and a P/E ratio of 61.91.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Hub24’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Hub24’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

HUB24 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Platform, Licensee, and IT Services segments. The company develops and offers HUB24, an investment and superannuation platform, which is a portfolio administration service for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants, and their clients.

