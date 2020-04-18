CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Stock Price Down 11%

CLS Holdings USA Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSH)’s stock price dropped 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 439,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 101,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile

CLS Holdings USA, Inc focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. The company extracts various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. Its concentrates are used for electronic cigarettes vaporization, and pharmaceutical and other purposes.

