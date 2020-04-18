Crop Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CRXPF) Trading Down 2.6%

Crop Infrastructure Corp (OTCMKTS:CRXPF)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 53,607 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 20,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

Crop Infrastructure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRXPF)

Crop Infrastructure Corp. invests in, constructs, owns, and leases greenhouse facilities to provide real estate solutions for lease to licensed cannabis producers and processors in California and Washington, the United States. Its portfolio consists of 44,000 square feet of canopy. The company was formerly known as Fortify Resources Inc and changed its name to Crop Infrastructure Corp.

