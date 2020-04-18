PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund (ASX:PGF) Trading Up 2.9%

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd (ASX:PGF) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.92 ($0.65) and last traded at A$0.89 ($0.63), 268,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.86 ($0.61).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th.

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

