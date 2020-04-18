Navigator Global Investments (ASX:NGI) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Navigator Global Investments Ltd (ASX:NGI) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$1.30 ($0.92) and last traded at A$1.26 ($0.89), 669,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.22 ($0.87).

The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.31 million and a P/E ratio of 7.97.

Navigator Global Investments Company Profile (ASX:NGI)

HFA Holdings Limited operates as a fund management company in Australia. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers open-ended products and structured products to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. HFA Holdings is based in Sydney, Australia.

