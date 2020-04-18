Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Trading Up 18.3%

Megaport Ltd (OTCMKTS:MGPPF)’s share price was up 18.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44.

About Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF)

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services. It also offers Internet exchange services. Megaport Limited has partnership with the Orixcom to enable enterprises and carriers with direct access to managed service providers and cloud service providers.

