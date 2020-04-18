West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) shot up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $21.75, 2,759 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 2,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Separately, CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

