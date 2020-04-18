ICC International Cannabis (OTCMKTS:WLDCF) Stock Price Down 11.4%

ICC International Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:WLDCF)’s stock price traded down 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 89,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 333,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About ICC International Cannabis (OTCMKTS:WLDCF)

ICC International Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiary, engages in the cannabis business in Canada and internationally. It holds a license to cultivate, manufacture, supply, hold, import, export, and transport cannabis and derivative products; and engages in procuring and distributing medical cannabis products and cannabis derivatives.

