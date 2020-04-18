Nickel Creek Platinum (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Trading Down 0.2%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp (OTCMKTS:NCPCF)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 60,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 98,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

About Nickel Creek Platinum (OTCMKTS:NCPCF)

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel Shäw project located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

