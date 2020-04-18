Cl Fst Ast Canadian Conv Bd Unt Etf (TSE:CXF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Shares of Cl Fst Ast Canadian Conv Bd Unt Etf (TSE:CXF) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.69 and last traded at C$8.80, approximately 8,159 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 8,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.60.

