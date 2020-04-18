Bardoc Gold (ASX:BDC) Stock Price Down 100%

Bardoc Gold Ltd (ASX:BDC)’s stock price fell 100% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), 4,491,311 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$277,587.00 ($196,870.21).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95. The stock has a market cap of $94.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18.

Bardoc Gold Company Profile (ASX:BDC)

Bardoc Gold Limited engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and manganese deposits. The company holds interest in the Aphrodite gold project, which consists of five contiguous mining leases located in the Eastern goldfields of Western Australia.

