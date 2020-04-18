Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) were up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.85, approximately 301,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 321,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 129,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51,040 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

