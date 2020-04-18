SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (ASX:SFY) Trading 0.3% Higher

SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (ASX:SFY) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$51.21 ($36.32) and last traded at A$50.75 ($35.99), 89,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$50.62 ($35.90).

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$51.61.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $0.478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th.

