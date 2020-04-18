Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Shares Down 20%

Shares of Artemis Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ATMS) dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, approximately 540 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

About Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS)

Artemis Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Artemisone, an orally-administered 10-alpha-amino artemisinin derivative with antiviral and antiparasitic properties.

