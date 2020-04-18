Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Trading Up 1.4%

Wentworth Resources PLC (LON:WEN) was up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24), approximately 53,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.75 ($0.23).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wentworth Resources in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 44.10 ($0.58) price objective on shares of Wentworth Resources in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.12.

Wentworth Resources plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

