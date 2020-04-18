Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Shares of Japan Display Inc (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) fell 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.

Japan Display Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JNNDF)

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan. It offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone and tablet devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; displaying images and diagnosis comprising PACS, ultrasonograph, mammography, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

