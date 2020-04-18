EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Trading 16.9% Higher

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) traded up 16.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.23 and last traded at $21.33, 4,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 7,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries.

