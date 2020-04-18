Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Short Interest Update

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,940,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the March 15th total of 14,872,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,752,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,700 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 1,587.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 324,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

BTE stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $131.83 million, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $337.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTE. TD Securities lowered Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial lowered Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from $0.80 to $0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.33.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

