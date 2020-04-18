Short Interest in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expands By 44.7%

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the March 15th total of 912,500 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 246,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $511.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

