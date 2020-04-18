Analysts Anticipate Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. Construction Partners reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

ROAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Construction Partners to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

ROAD opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $807.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,236,083.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 69.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,627,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth $15,491,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

