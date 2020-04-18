Short Interest in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Increases By 44.0%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 553,900 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the March 15th total of 384,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,313,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 236,311 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 402.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 385,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 308,960 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 47,795 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 2,148.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 176,188 shares during the period. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PXLW. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 2.07. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.23.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

