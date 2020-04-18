China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) Short Interest Update

China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the March 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China XD Plastics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.06% of China XD Plastics worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China XD Plastics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

CXDC opened at $0.89 on Friday. China XD Plastics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $58.91 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69.

China XD Plastics Company Profile

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

