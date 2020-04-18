Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for CryoPort Inc Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for CryoPort in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CryoPort’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens began coverage on CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CryoPort currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $16.49 on Thursday. CryoPort has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.86 and a quick ratio of 18.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $656.24 million, a PE ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. State Street Corp boosted its position in CryoPort by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 273,280 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CryoPort by 174.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650,514 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,090 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CryoPort by 17.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,110 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in CryoPort by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in CryoPort in the fourth quarter worth about $3,412,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

