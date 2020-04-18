Wedbush Comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.72. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $860.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($5.89) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.91) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $841.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $833.79.

NYSE CMG opened at $820.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $677.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $793.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

