SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Leidos Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Leidos in a report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.46.

Shares of LDOS opened at $99.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Leidos has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $131,668,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Leidos by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Leidos by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 783,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,695,000 after buying an additional 439,469 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,870,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

