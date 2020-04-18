Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Lifted by Analyst

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) – SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Irhythm Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.66). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.76. Irhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $104.25.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.42 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,394,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,119,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,027,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,272,000 after buying an additional 91,357 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,931,000 after buying an additional 52,033 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $64,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,418.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 7,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $723,837.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,365,850. 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

