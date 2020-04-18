SVB Leerink Weighs in on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDRX. BidaskClub upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $969.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 142,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 927,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 148,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $7,148,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,684,000.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Also, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $168,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 356,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,569.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

