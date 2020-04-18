Brokers Offer Predictions for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.20.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $223.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,786,000 after purchasing an additional 609,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,260,000 after purchasing an additional 481,870 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,879,000 after purchasing an additional 706,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $195,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,108.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

