Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Medical Transcription Billing Corp Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report issued on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.48). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Transcription Billing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.18. Medical Transcription Billing has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Medical Transcription Billing news, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shruti H. Patel sold 11,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $60,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,688 shares of company stock valued at $740,908. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

