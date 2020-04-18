Analysts Offer Predictions for Nutrien Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Nutrien in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nutrien from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

Nutrien stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.