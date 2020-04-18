Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

ENLC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

ENLC opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.70.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,643,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,587,000 after purchasing an additional 940,205 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,971,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after purchasing an additional 840,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,621,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.