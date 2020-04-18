Brokers Issue Forecasts for Illumina, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Illumina in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s FY2020 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Illumina from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $316.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. Illumina has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,968,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.54, for a total value of $72,842.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,548.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,412 shares of company stock worth $2,698,166 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Illumina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,884,971,000 after purchasing an additional 481,804 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Illumina by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,986,271 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,649,365,000 after purchasing an additional 78,667 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $818,732,000 after purchasing an additional 153,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,388,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $790,731,000 after purchasing an additional 64,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

